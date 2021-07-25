Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Takes $8.84 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Discovery by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DISCA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,030,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,218. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.