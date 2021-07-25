Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Takes $4.76 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 105,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 20.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,189,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,968,000 after buying an additional 200,453 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in CF Industries by 812.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 82.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $23,779,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.31. 1,808,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

