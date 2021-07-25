Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd reduced its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 195,785 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,332,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,871. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.73, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.19.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

