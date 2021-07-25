Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Purchases 10,038 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 127.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYC traded up $10.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $395.90. 246,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 159.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

