Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Invests $16.60 Million in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,597,000. ViacomCBS accounts for 1.1% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after purchasing an additional 866,860 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,539,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.99. 6,552,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,132,175. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

