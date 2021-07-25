MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) received a C$10.00 price objective from analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.83.
Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$9.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.96.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
