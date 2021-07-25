MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) received a C$10.00 price objective from analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.83.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$9.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.96.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 EPS for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.