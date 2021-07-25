MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Stock Price Down 7.4%

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF)’s stock price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 2,689,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,897,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26.

About MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF)

MedMen Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis under the [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red brand names. It operates 25 retail stores in 6 states. MedMen Enterprises Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

