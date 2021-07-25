Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Medalist Diversified REIT has a dividend payout ratio of -22.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NASDAQ MDRR opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Medalist Diversified REIT news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 1,480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

