Mchain (MAR) Market Cap Achieves $111,725.21

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded 137.7% higher against the dollar. Mchain has a total market cap of $111,725.21 and $6.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mchain Profile

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 64,935,725 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

