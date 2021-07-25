McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $77.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $425,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

