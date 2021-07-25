Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $99.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $105.49.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.