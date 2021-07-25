Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 61.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

