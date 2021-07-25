Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 34,419 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,419 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

BAC opened at $37.70 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $323.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

