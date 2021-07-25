Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 2,220 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

NYSE SRE opened at $130.72 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

