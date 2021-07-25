Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 18,597 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,976 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 18,597 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Zumiez by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zumiez by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 4.9% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,744 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Zumiez by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,177.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,838.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,614 shares of company stock valued at $688,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.72.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

