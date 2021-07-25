Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 204.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Hologic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Hologic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hologic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

HOLX opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.25. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. Hologic’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

