Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $253,000 Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $133.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.62. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

