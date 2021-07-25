Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 422 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LOW opened at $200.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

