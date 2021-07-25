Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Raised to $190.00 at Truist

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price lifted by Truist from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.32.

Shares of MTCH opened at $165.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.72.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,328 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Match Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

