Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Matador Resources posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,433.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $4.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MTDR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 144,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after buying an additional 640,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after buying an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.78. 1,150,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,489. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 4.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.