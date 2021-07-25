MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in MasTec by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MasTec by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in MasTec by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

