Masimo (MASI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Masimo to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MASI opened at $274.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.58. Masimo has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $284.86.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

