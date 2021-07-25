Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,612,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOO traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $91.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,788. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.80. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

