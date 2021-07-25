Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.27

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.27 and last traded at $59.12, with a volume of 228693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.98.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. KeyCorp upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of -155.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 83.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 510,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

