Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Announces Earnings Results

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ MMLP opened at $2.74 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $106.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently -11.76%.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.
