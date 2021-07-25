Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Announces Earnings Results

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MMLP opened at $2.74 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $106.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

