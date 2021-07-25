Marston’s’ (MARS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MARS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

Shares of LON:MARS opened at GBX 81.70 ($1.07) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £539.52 million and a PE ratio of -3.91. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

