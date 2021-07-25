MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.80.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MarineMax will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $274,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

