MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.81 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
Shares of HZO stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.80.
In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $274,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
