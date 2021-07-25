MANTRA DAO Market Capitalization Reaches $37.28 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $37.28 million and $8.99 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00048086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.52 or 0.00837782 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 318,933,751 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

