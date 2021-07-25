Manhattan Bridge Capital’s (LOAN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $7.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.73.
Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 61.49%.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
Further Reading: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.