Man Group plc Reduces Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.94.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $98.17 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.74.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

