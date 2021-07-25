Man Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Rogers were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Rogers by 54.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Rogers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Rogers by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 8.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

Rogers stock opened at $194.36 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $206.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

