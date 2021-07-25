Man Group plc Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,024 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after buying an additional 2,046,317 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after buying an additional 596,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,355,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,797,000 after buying an additional 353,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,979,000 after buying an additional 239,537 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUBB opened at $195.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.72. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $130.69 and a one year high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.75.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

