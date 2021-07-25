Man Group plc Has $4.47 Million Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,522 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.11% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $40.22 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.