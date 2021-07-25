Man Group plc Cuts Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,475 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.05% of PRA Health Sciences worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total transaction of $2,454,868.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $165.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRAH. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.