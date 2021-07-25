Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Raised to $15.50

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of MGY opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 2.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

