Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Up to $30.85

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.85, but opened at $31.70. Magnite shares last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 2,473 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Magnite alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,791.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $462,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,998.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,226 shares of company stock worth $8,008,965. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 548.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.