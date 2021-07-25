MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo Sells 55,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $3,314,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MTSI stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -861.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.08. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 692,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 307,567 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 65.7% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 115,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

