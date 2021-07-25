Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.75

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 1906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.