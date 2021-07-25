Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will report sales of $6.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.75 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year sales of $27.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $28.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAZR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,383. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $47.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,146,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 30,570.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,502,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,951 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 569.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 68,856 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 365.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 64,829 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

