Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.92. Loop Industries shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 115,824 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $454.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). Equities analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Loop Industries during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Loop Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Loop Industries during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Loop Industries during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Loop Industries by 42.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. 13.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

