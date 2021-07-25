Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 1,671 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $129.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.49. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.