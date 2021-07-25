Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVR. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

NYSE VVR opened at $4.25 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.