Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,306,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 83,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,537 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.33. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

