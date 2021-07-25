Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,745 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

