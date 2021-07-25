Logitech International’s (LOGI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.75.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $120.26 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $66.78 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.07.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,847 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 530.4% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

