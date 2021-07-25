loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LDI. Raymond James cut their target price on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded loanDepot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.69.

loanDepot stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $997,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

