Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

LYV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.13.

Shares of LYV opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.37. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,979,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,469,000 after buying an additional 560,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 990.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after buying an additional 409,161 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

