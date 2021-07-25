Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Raised to $520.00 at Craig Hallum

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LAD. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $373.17.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $379.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $344.61. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $5,404,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

