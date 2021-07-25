Liquity USD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $853,764.00 (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 25th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $720.59 million and $853,764.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.36 or 0.00814649 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars.

