Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$105.36.

TSE LSPD opened at C$108.03 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of C$33.01 and a 1 year high of C$109.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of C$14.45 billion and a PE ratio of -72.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$94.81.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

